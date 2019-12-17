Teen attacked by pair carrying hammer and machete in Telford left with broken eye socket and cuts, court hears

Kyle Turner, 33, and Matthew Walls, 32, are accused of wounding with intent against the teenager after an incident in King Street, Dawley on the morning of June 19 this year.

The pair, who both live in King Street, are also accused of having an unlawful weapon - Turner a hammer and Walls a machete.

The men deny all charges. Dashcam footage from a passing car was shown to the jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

It showed a man on the floor next to a Ford Transit van, with three men stood over him, appearing to rain blows down on him.

Faces were not visible of the men, who were dressed in dark clothing.

Prosecutor Philip Beardwell opened the case. Addressing the jury, he said: "The crown's case is that the two defendants are the attackers. You will see there is a third man on the footage. He has not been identified.

"Police officers have viewed other footage where faces are visible.

"The victim received a laceration to his eyelid, a fracture to the bones around his left eye socket, and a wound to his arm.

"He received numbness and swelling around his cheek.

"We say he was attacked by these three men. The reason why, you may learn, you may not.

"He was attacked by a group using weapons. One weapon is a large sword-style knife. Another is a hammer.

"We say it was a clear attack by these two defendants."

The trial continues.