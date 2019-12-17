Jailed: Trio stole thousands from vulnerable shoppers in Shropshire

The gang targeted vulnerable shoppers in Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Telford in a sophisticated and well-organised conspiracy carried out across the region.

Many of the crimes date from 2015 when group leader Merian Zanfir started preying on unsuspecting shoppers by stealing their debit cards from them or using distraction techniques to steal handbags and wallets from car seats.

He would then use the bank cards to withdraw large sums of cash.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that after going quiet, the 43-year-old resumed his activities. He, Leana Babeanu, 39, and Dumitru Radu, 52, were arrested on the M54 after stealing from a woman in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury. She raised the alarm and the police caught the defendants before they could escape.

Sentencing them, Mr Recorder Kevin Hegarty QC said: “In 2015, Zanfir committed four offences of theft and four offences of fraud.

"They all involved stealing bank cards from older women. Some were more elderly than others.

"These offences went undetected for many years and then you reappeared in April 2019 when you, along with others, started to engage again in the same criminality.”

In total 14 victims who lost an average of £1,500 each were targeted in the fraud.

The defendants, all of Limes Street, Merridale, Wolverhampton, were jailed for a total of eight years for the offences.

Zanfir was jailed for four years after admitting conspiracy to steal bank cards, conspiracy to defraud and theft.

Radu and Babeanu each received two-year sentences for conspiracy to steal bank cards and conspiracy to defraud.