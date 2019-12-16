Jailed: Married Telford paedophile had sex with two children, impregnating a 14-year-old

Danny Antonio Brazier, 28, of Ketley, was convicted at Worcester Crown Court on four counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Brazier befriended and groomed the 14-year-old girl, who had been identified as being at risk of child sexual exploitation, the court heard.

Knowing her age and vulnerability, he engaged in a sexual relationship with her and impregnated her resulting in the victim later giving birth.

Brazier initially denied the offences despite a DNA test confirming he was the father of the baby.

While on bail, Brazier began a relationship with the 17-year-old sister of the 15-year-old victim. He attended their home address and made excuses so that he could be alone with the vulnerable 15-year-old girl. On two separate occasions, he had sexual intercourse with the girl knowing her age and vulnerabilities.

Brazier was sentenced to five years in prison and was also given an extended licence period of three years, having been assessed as ‘dangerous’ by HHJ Brand QC. He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for a period of 10 years and required to be on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Tamina Greaves, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “I would first like to thank the victims in this case for their courage and support in helping the CPS bring this sexual predator to justice.

“Mr Brazier committed offences against two unrelated victims.

“He targeted two teenage girls because of their obvious vulnerabilities. He pursued the victims so that he could exploit them sexually.

“The fact that he was on crown court bail at the time he committed further offences against the second victim, did not act as a deterrence for him.

“The evidence against the defendant was overwhelming. This undoubtedly prompted his guilty pleas at his first appearance in the crown court. This meant the two victims did not have to go through the ordeal of giving evidence at a trial.

"Mr Brazier has started his prison sentence where he will have time to reflect on his criminal conduct.”

He was convicted on November 4 and sentenced last week on December 5.