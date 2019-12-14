Fears raised over future of Bridgnorth's CCTV ‘guardian angels’

Bridgnorth is covered by high quality surveillance cameras which are currently monitored by three people.

But it is understood the camera operators could lose their jobs in a reorganisation.

The revelation comes shortly after thieves stole hundreds of pounds worth of clothes from their hangers at Tara Clothing in Whitburn Street.

A source says staff have been told their positions are at risk, and there is a 30-day consultation do decide if they will be kept on.

He said: "The shopkeepers are up in arms about it. People are very upset. The CCTV operators are like guardian angels watching over and keeping people safe. Who knows what will happen now.

"There have been plenty of incidents already showing how important it is. They need to be kept in the town."

CCTV has been a contentious issue in the town recently, since the town council had to foot the bill for staff wages after police decided not to fund them.

Operators have also grown frustrated after having their direct radio to police taken away. There have been several incidents where operators have been watching a crime unfold and tracking the criminals on the cameras as they move, but have been unable to relay messages to help police catch them in the act.

Concerned

On one occasion in March, butchers and an undertaker gave chase to two bag snatchers in Whitburn Street who tried to mug a childminder who was looking after a toddler.

A surveillance operator watched the drama unfold, but could not contact the authorities to catch them.

Steve Robbins, chairman of Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce, said: "A lot of traders are quite concerned about the situation. Last weekend there was quite a major incident where people just picked up racks of clothing and walked out of a shop.

"There have been several incidences of traders being stolen from in town, and shoppers having their purses stolen.

"Now there will be nobody on the CCTV watching it. It is a concern to the chamber.

"I've been told the cameras will still be operating but there will be no-one monitoring them. If that is the case, I think it's a backward step for safety in the town.

"The town council has to decide how it spends its money because it seems the police are not going to help.

"People have the right to feel safe in the town centre."

Town clerk Lee Jakeman said: "It is not appropriate for me to comment on individual staff. We are not considering reducing the CCTV in the town."