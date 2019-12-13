Police launch Christmas Presence campaign in Shropshire

The Christmas Presence scheme is designed to raise awareness of the simple steps to take to protect the public and property throughout the festive period.

As part of the initiative, there will also be an increase of police officers on duty.

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding, said: "Christmas is a very busy time for the police and the more we can do to help people look after themselves and each other this Christmas will hopefully result in fewer crimes this festive season.

"We will, of course, be playing our part in making Christmas as safe as possible by have significant additional officers on duty and I would encourage you to engage with us and seek our assistance if required.

"While we want everyone to have a great Christmas and to celebrate with friends and family we do see a rise in alcohol related incidents and vulnerability. We would like everyone to enjoy the festivities safely and that’s why we’ll be sharing lots of helpful safety messages and advice as part of our campaign.

"We are using a variety of approaches to share these messages. Through a mixture of engagement events and social media updates, we will be sharing advice and information far and wide during the festive period."

December sees a significant increase in calls to 999 and 101 – particularly alcohol related incidents and an increase in domestic abuse.

Officers will be using social media, as well as running events across Worcestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin to spread the safety message and offer advice.