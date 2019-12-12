Police volunteer chief sacked following sexual assault claims

Cairn Newton-Evans, the force's Special Chief Officer (SCO), faced a public disciplinary hearing this morning and was told he is barred from working in the profession in the future.

It comes after SCO Newton-Evans was served with a conditional caution on November 28 for sexual assault, and tendered his resignation from the post.

Chief Constable Mark Collins instigated a fast track disciplinary process.

The hearing, chaired by Mr Collins, found that gross misconduct was proven and the decision was made to dismiss SCO Newton-Evans.

He said: "Cairn has given his time to Dyfed-Powys Police for many years and I am grateful for the work he has done.

"However, as an organisation we will always strive to uphold standards of ethical and professional behaviour and where a representative of the force has done wrong, we will investigate and utilise the powers available to us, to ensure we maintain a workforce that continues to reflect the values by which we stand.

“We will always listen to victims of crime and will act on what they tell us, conducting thorough investigations and acting upon those findings to ensure justice is delivered and is seen to be delivered.”

It was also ruled that his name be added to the College of Policing barred list, preventing him from working in law enforcement in the future.