Flies discovered at Telford pizza takeaway
The operator of a Telford pizza takeaway where food in a bowl was found with flies surrounding it will be sentenced by a judge next month.
Daulat Khan previously admitted three offences of failing to comply with EU food safety and hygiene regulations at Pizza Boss, in Fourth Avenue, Ketley Bank.
Khan, of College Road, Birmingham, will appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on January 6 for sentencing.
The 23-year-old is being prosecuted by Telford & Wrekin Council.
