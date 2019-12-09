Shrewsbury woman, 21, charged over Co-op robbery

Adina McLean, was charged by police in connection with an incident at around 7.30pm on Saturday, November 30, at the Co-op store in Shrewsbury Road, Bomere Heath.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said McLean, 21, of Crowmere Green, Shrewsbury, had been charged with robbery and possession of an intimation firearm.

She was this morning due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.