Menu

Advertising

Wheely' hungry burglars break into Market Drayton pub to steal cheese

By Rory Smith | Market Drayton | Crime | Published:

Hungry burglars broke into a pub in Market Drayton and stole a wheel of cheese.

The Red Lion. Photo: Google StreetView.

An unknown number of thieves found their way into The Red Lion Inn on Great Hales Street some time last night and took a wheel of cheese before leaving the premises.

West Mercia Police officers covering the area are investigating the incident and are appealing for information.

Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "Break in reported at Red Lion, Great Hales St overnight.

"Offender/s stole a wheel of cheese."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime News Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News