Advertising
Wheely' hungry burglars break into Market Drayton pub to steal cheese
Hungry burglars broke into a pub in Market Drayton and stole a wheel of cheese.
An unknown number of thieves found their way into The Red Lion Inn on Great Hales Street some time last night and took a wheel of cheese before leaving the premises.
West Mercia Police officers covering the area are investigating the incident and are appealing for information.
Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "Break in reported at Red Lion, Great Hales St overnight.
"Offender/s stole a wheel of cheese."
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.