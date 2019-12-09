Wheely' hungry burglars break into Market Drayton pub to steal cheese

An unknown number of thieves found their way into The Red Lion Inn on Great Hales Street some time last night and took a wheel of cheese before leaving the premises.

West Mercia Police officers covering the area are investigating the incident and are appealing for information.

Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "Break in reported at Red Lion, Great Hales St overnight.

"Offender/s stole a wheel of cheese."

Break in reported at Red Lion, Great Hales St overnight. Offender/s stole a wheel of cheese. Got any info? Please call 101. — Market Drayton SNT (@MDraytonCops) December 9, 2019

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org