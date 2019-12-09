Burglars cause 'horrific' damage at Market Drayton pub to steal wheel of cheese

Thieves targeted The Red Lion Inn on Great Hales Street sometime last night.

Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team reported a wheel of cheese had been stolen, but workers at the pub said parts of the premises had been damaged beyond repair.

Break in reported at Red Lion, Great Hales St overnight. Offender/s stole a wheel of cheese. Got any info? Please call 101. — Market Drayton SNT (@MDraytonCops) December 9, 2019

An employee who wishes to remain anonymous said the alarm system had been ripped out and doors damaged.

"So much damage has been caused to the inside and outside," they said.

"They tried to break into the living quarters. It was horrific and just so scary.

"The police were called so they ran off and left the spade they used to break in.

"An alarm bell has been ripped off the side of the building and the system has been cut up.

"We're still working out exactly what's been taken but so much damage has been caused.

"We're going to need a whole new alarm system and two new doors."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org