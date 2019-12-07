Menu

Bosses to face trial over alleged illegal plastic storage

By Keri Trigg | Oswestry | Crime | Published:

Company directors accused of illegally depositing and storing tonnes of plastic will not face trial until November.

Paperback Collection and Recycling Ltd and its directors Gordon Pearson Anderson, 64, and Terri Eleanor Anderson, 62, of Moelfydd Road, Trefonen, Oswestry, face seven charges each alleging breaches of environmental legislation.

At a plea hearing at Mold Crown Court, Judge Niclas Parry fixed the trial for November 30.

The charges relate to the illegal deposit and storage of 8,686 tonnes of plastic waste.

