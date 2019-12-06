Telford child rapist, 70, is jailed for 14 years

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Adrian Pearce, 70, of Hopkins Heath, Shawbirch, will probably die behind bars.

A jury found him guilty of an offence of rape of a child under 13 in 2011, following a trial earlier this year.

In her impact statement read aloud at the sentencing, the victim explained that his actions resulted in her having "suicidal thoughts" and self-harming during her teens.

Now an adult, she said she has suffered from anxiety and depression since then. She cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mr Tim Harrington, prosecuting, said: "She said she thought of reporting it to the police at the time, but felt she couldn't and when she did eventually report it last year, it caused huge anxiety."

After she reported the crime, police checks of Pearce's computer found two category A moving images - the most serious type and two in Category C. He pleaded guilty to two offences of making indecent images in 2018.

Declined

Mr Darron Whitehead, mitigating on behalf of Pearce, told Shrewsbury Crown Court the defendant was absent from the hearing and had an illness.

Mr Whithead said: "Adrian Pearce has declined to attend today. He understands that he will be sentenced even though he is not in court.

"He understands that he will receive a lengthy sentence."

"He takes the view that he is likely to die in prison. He has been on the hospital wing. for some time."

Pearce was jailed for a total of 14 years for the offences.

Judge Peter Barrie said the victim had been "entirely trusting" of Pearce who took advantage of her trust.

"The effect has been severe. It is typical of the profound and lasting harm that comes from offending of this kind against young children," the judge said.

Pearce must serve half of the term before he can be released with an extended licence period of 12 months. There was no application for a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.