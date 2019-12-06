Advertising
Shrewsbury man, 31, had more than 100 indecent images
A Shrewsbury man has pleaded guilty to five offences relating to him having more than 100 indecent images - some relating to children.
Leon Parsons, 31, of of Longden Coleham, Longden, admitted the matters at a crown court hearing.
He admitted making indecent 56 category A images - the worst type; 44 category B images and 25 category C images. He also admitted possession of two extreme pornographic images; and admitted distributing indecent photos of children relating to three Category C items between 2015 and 2017.
Mrs Debra White, defending, said: "Certain admissions were made by him. The delay in the case was caused by getting psychiatric reports.
"I am now asking for an adjournment for pre-sentencing reports.
"He will have to be subject to the notification requirements from now on. He has to report to a police station within three days."
Parsons, was granted conditional bail until January 17 when he is due to be sentenced.
