Shrewsbury man, 31, had more than 100 indecent images

Leon Parsons, 31, of of Longden Coleham, Longden, admitted the matters at a crown court hearing.

He admitted making indecent 56 category A images - the worst type; 44 category B images and 25 category C images. He also admitted possession of two extreme pornographic images; and admitted distributing indecent photos of children relating to three Category C items between 2015 and 2017.

Mrs Debra White, defending, said: "Certain admissions were made by him. The delay in the case was caused by getting psychiatric reports.

"I am now asking for an adjournment for pre-sentencing reports.

"He will have to be subject to the notification requirements from now on. He has to report to a police station within three days."

Parsons, was granted conditional bail until January 17 when he is due to be sentenced.