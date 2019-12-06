Police appeal for witnesses to assault

Two offenders are said to have approached a man at his property on Mill Bank, Wellington, Telford, just before 9pm on Tuesday, December 3.

One of the offenders is described as a tall white man, who was wearing orange work trousers.

Police said they are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the men in the area at that time.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are keen for people who were in the area to check their dash cam footage to see if the men were captured in the area."

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 705s031219.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.