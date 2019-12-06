Four still in custody over 'biggest of its kind' drug bust

Leighton Arches, on the outskirts of Welshpool, was raided by more than 70 police officers earlier this week and a "large quantity" of drugs were seized.

Believed to be the biggest drug bust of its kind by Dyfed-Powys Policem it followed months work by the force to build an intelligence picture about potential illegal activity going on there.

Powys Commander, Superintendent Ifan Charles, said: “I’d like to thank the Welshpool community for their positive reaction to this operation, which is part of our ongoing commitment to tackle illegal drug activity in the town.

“While officers are no longer at the scene, work is ongoing behind the scenes to further the investigation.

“We are also working with the residents at the site, who share the concerns of the wider community, and have been supportive of our actions.

“We have found what can be described as a large quantity of class B and suspected class A drugs at the site. Work is ongoing to confirm what these are, and how much these would be worth on the street.

“I’d once again appeal to anyone with information or concerns about illegal drug dealing to raise them so we can take action.”

There has been an increased police presence in Welshpool since the warrant, carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act, was executed. Residents are encouraged to speak to officers about any concerns they have.

Two men, aged 31 and 23, and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested during the raid on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine. A third man, aged 33, was later arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of other class A drugs. They remain in police custody.

Supt. Charles added: “I’d also like to thank South Wales Police, Gwent Police, and the National Police Air Service, who supported us to carry out this major operation.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to contact the police online, by email at contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

If you would prefer not to contact police, report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.