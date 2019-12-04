Staff threatened with knife in petrol station robbery

The robbery happened at the Applegreen petrol station in the Bargates, Leominster, at around 10pm on Tuesday.

A man entered the petrol station and threatened employees with a knife before stealing a quantity of cash.

The employees were not hurt.

Herefordshire policing Sergeant Tony Lewis said: "This is believed to be an isolated incident and luckily, no one was hurt, but the employees present are understandably shaken from the ordeal.

“The investigation is on-going and we are appealing for any witnesses to this robbery, including dashcam footage, as many vehicles pass this location in a day."

He urged anyone with information, "no matter how insignificant it may seem" to contact 101, quoting incident number 743s of December 3.

Information can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.