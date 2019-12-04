75 incidents of modern slavery and human trafficking in West Mercia

This is in contrast to a total number of 51 incidents recorded in the whole of last year for the area. The number expected to rise again in 2020.

In response to the figures, West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner said he wants the region's police to be "proactive" in dealing with modern slavery.

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion said: "Modern slavery and human trafficking is a continually evolving, emerging and often hidden crime type, with devastating impacts on victims.

PCC: More To Be Done To Tackle Growing Modern Slavery Trend

"I’ve taken action and invested in services like Victim Advice Line, which help those affected, but there is much more police and partners can do to prevent and detect these crimes.

"Some reassuring steps have been taken, and I will continue to hold the force to account to ensure this remains a priority."

Earlier this year the PCC invested in a conference which brought together community safety partnerships, social services, youth offending services, the voluntary sector and more to raise awareness and map current activity around modern slavery and human trafficking; and to share best practice.

Victims of modern slavery, human trafficking and any other crime type can contact the Victim Advice Line and speak to care co-ordinators at 0800 952 3000 or info@victimadviceline.org.uk.

There is also an online chat available at victimadviceline.org.uk