Shropshire danger driver pleads guilty to causing death of London rapper Cadet

Jordan Birch, 23, of Grove Crescent, Woore, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Blaine Cameron Johnson, known by his stage name, Cadet, by driving dangerously in the early hours of February 9 this year.

Birch also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving when he appeared at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court today.

South London-based musician Mr Johnson was a back seat passenger in a Toyota Prius taxi and was on his way to a grime night at Keele University when the taxi was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Combo van driven by Birch at 1.30am.

Mr Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision on Main Road, Wrinehill, in north Staffordshire.

Birch will be sentenced on January 9.