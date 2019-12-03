Advertising
'Dim-witted': Moped joyriders arrested after police chase through Telford
A "dim-witted" pair of thieves led police on a high-speed chase through Telford after stealing a moped.
The joyriders led West Mercia Police officers on a pursuit along a dual carriageway before being caught and arrested in the early hours of this morning.
The duo had stolen the moped and took it for a ride some time before 4.30am.
Operational Patrol Unit Shropshire tweeted: "Another couple for the naughty list!
"These pair thought it would be a great idea to steal a moped and lead us on a pursuit through #Telford.
"Unfortunately for these dim-witted pair they were swiftly caught and arrested."
