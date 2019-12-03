CCTV: Bridgnorth thieves take hundreds of pounds worth of clothes off hangars before walking out in broad daylight

CCTV shows the manager of Tara Clothing stop two men from stealing even more as they walked in and out of the shop without hesitation, taking leather jackets and coats.

Manager Mandy Knowles confronted one of the men after watching him take a coat off its hangar and try to walk out claiming it was his.

She said the incident at her shop on Whitburn Street, at about 3.45pm on Friday, left her in tears and feel uneasy about working in Bridgnorth.

"It's made me scared to work. I don't want to be here," she said.

"I'm a very quiet person and this has never happened before. I feel so uneasy.

"When the two blokes came into the shop I thought they looked like bad news.

"I turned around to call the shop owner who was outside when an elderly customer told me they were taking all of our stock.

"I went to the back of the shop and saw they'd nicked a load of stuff.

"One tried to get past me with another coat and I told him it didn't belong to him. He told me it was his even though I saw him take it off the hangar."

The men took a number of leather jackets, but not before the shop's CCTV caught the incident on video.

Mrs Knowles added: "We've got photos, videos, even names that people have given us through Facebook.

"What's really bugged me is I've reported it to the police twice and the officer I spoke to told me they were 'rammed'.

"They've been provided with all the information but nobody's come into the shop yet and I've been told they will get back within four to five days."

West Mercia Police has been contacted for comment.

Anyone with information can call police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org