Anger over seven break-ins in 10 days at Market Drayton Town Football Club

Damage has been caused to the club's premises at Greenfields Lane following the latest spate of break-ins in late November, but no thefts were reported.

Police say offenders entered areas including the treatment room at the club and caused ‘considerable damage’. The latest attack happened some time overnight between Friday and Saturday.

A graffiti tag saying 'The Boi's' was left in one of the attacks, and police are appealing for anyone who may have information on who was responsible to get in touch by calling 101.

The team's assistant manager Nicky Roberts said: "The break-ins have been happening over a week-long period starting approximately November 18.

"There are people down there most if not every day so it gets discovered the next day it has happened.

"They basically use anything they can to gain entry. We have placed padlocks on both the referee's door and the treatment room. Both were forced off and the door wedged open.

"There are no real clues apart from the tag. It's definitely kids or teenagers especially with a silly tag like that. Clearly no girls involved.

"A real mix of mass anger mixed with frustration and disappointment. It doesn't help especially with having to have the ground at a certain standard to stay within league regulations.

"The most disappointing thing will be if we find out it is local people from the town.

"You try and put the town on the map by giving it a really good standard of football and it's basically thrown back in your face, and for what?

"Many an hour is put into the club, all voluntary. It makes you think 'why bother?'. But as we always say, we mustn't let the acts of a few thugs and idiotic children stop us.

"They will be caught and I hope I am the one to do it, they don't."

It is also believed that the offenders smoked cannabis on at least one occasion.

It is less than a year since the club was targeted by vandals who ripped apart the ground’s seating. The club had about five seats in the home and away end ripped apart in January.

The club plays in the Northern Premier League Division One West.

Police are appealing for information. Call 101 quoting police incident number 227-S-301119.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org