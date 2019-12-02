Woman with handgun threatens staff in armed robbery at Co-op near Shrewsbury

The raid happened on Saturday at around 7.30pm at the Co-op on Shrewsbury Road, Bomere Heath.

The woman went into the store and threatened staff with what was believed to be a handgun, although it is not known whether the weapon was real or fake. No-one was injured during the incident.

She then made off with a quantity of cash in the direction of Sefton Drive.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "The staff were threatened with what was believed to be a handgun but it is not know whether the weapon was real or imitation. No one was injured."

The woman is described as approximately 5ft 7 to 5ft 8 ins tall, of regular build, aged in her mid-twenties.

She was wearing a black parka coat with a fur-lined hood that she was wearing up, grey-coloured tracksuit bottoms and carrying a small black rucksack. She also had a scarf covering her lower face and was wearing thin rimmed, round shaped glasses.

Can you help with our enquiries after an armed robbery in #Shrewsbury on Saturday evening? The robbery happened at the Co-Op in Shrewsbury Road Bomere Heath. Any info ring 101 https://t.co/yJDrxHXN56 pic.twitter.com/Oaxplgo5kL — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) December 2, 2019

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses, in particular any customers or anyone who saw any suspicious activity before or after the incident took place.

On Sunday afternoon, a security guard was posted outside the store and staff were instructed not to comment on what had happened.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 617s 301119.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org