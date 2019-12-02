Menu

Advertising

Two arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply in Telford

By Rory Smith | Telford | Crime | Published:

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply in Telford.

Suspected drugs found in Telford. Photo: @TelfordCops

Officers said they searched two people in Woodside yesterday morning and found them to be carrying a collection of black and white wraps of suspected class A drugs.

The Woodside and Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested both those involved.

Telford Cops tweeted: "The #Woodside and #Brookside safer neighbourhood teams stop searched two persons in Woodside this morning, both found to be carrying drugs.

"Two in police custody for possession of class A drugs with intent to supply."

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News