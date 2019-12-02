Two arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply in Telford

Officers said they searched two people in Woodside yesterday morning and found them to be carrying a collection of black and white wraps of suspected class A drugs.

The Woodside and Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested both those involved.

Telford Cops tweeted: "The #Woodside and #Brookside safer neighbourhood teams stop searched two persons in Woodside this morning, both found to be carrying drugs.

"Two in police custody for possession of class A drugs with intent to supply."