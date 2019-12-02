Advertising
Two arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply in Telford
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply in Telford.
Officers said they searched two people in Woodside yesterday morning and found them to be carrying a collection of black and white wraps of suspected class A drugs.
The Woodside and Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested both those involved.
Telford Cops tweeted: "The #Woodside and #Brookside safer neighbourhood teams stop searched two persons in Woodside this morning, both found to be carrying drugs.
"Two in police custody for possession of class A drugs with intent to supply."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.