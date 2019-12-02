Newport driver blew nearly two and a half times over legal limit, say officers

The driver was arrested some time before midnight yesterday in Newport.

West Mercia Police said information given to them by a member of the public was used to stop the driver and breathalyse them.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and will now appear in court.

The legal limit to drive is 22 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Operational Patrol Unit Shropshire tweeted just before midnight: "Acting on information received from a member of the public we have on in custody for drink drive, providing a sample nearly two and a half times over the legal limit."