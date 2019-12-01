Advertising
Market Drayton's football club suffers another break-in
Damage has been caused to Market Drayton Town Football Club's premises following another break-in.
Police say offenders entered the treatment room at the premises in Greenfields Lane and caused 'considerable damage'.
It happened some time overnight between Friday and Saturday.
Police are appealing for information.
Call 101 quoting police incident number 227-S-301119 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The football club suffered two break-ins earlier this month, with damage done to light fittings and litter scattered.
