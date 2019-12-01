Market Drayton's football club suffers another break-in

Police say offenders entered the treatment room at the premises in Greenfields Lane and caused 'considerable damage'.

Credit: Shropshire Cops

It happened some time overnight between Friday and Saturday.

Police are appealing for information.

Call 101 quoting police incident number 227-S-301119 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The football club suffered two break-ins earlier this month, with damage done to light fittings and litter scattered.