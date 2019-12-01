Menu

Advertising

Market Drayton's football club suffers another break-in

By Lisa O'Brien | Market Drayton | Crime | Published:

Damage has been caused to Market Drayton Town Football Club's premises following another break-in.

Police say offenders entered the treatment room at the premises in Greenfields Lane and caused 'considerable damage'.

Credit: Shropshire Cops

It happened some time overnight between Friday and Saturday.

Police are appealing for information.

Credit: Shropshire Cops

Call 101 quoting police incident number 227-S-301119 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Credit: Shropshire Cops

The football club suffered two break-ins earlier this month, with damage done to light fittings and litter scattered.

Crime News Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News