Tesco scam woman must pay £30,000

Ann Ngyuen, 33, of Battersea, South London together with her sister, Kim Walton, 35, were jailed last year for conspiracy to defraud with their cheap days out social media page.

Yesterday at a Proceeds of Crime hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court Ngyuen agreed to an order by Judge Anthony Lowe that she pay £29,260 in the next six months.

He warned her if the money was not paid she would go back to prison, imposing an 18 month jail sentence is lieu of payment.

The court had heard that that Ngyuen and her sister ran a Facebook page called “Kim’s cheap days out” which advertised tickets for days out at attractions including Alton Towers, Legoland and Thorpe Park.

What those who bought the tickets actually received were Tesco booster tickets that could be cashed in for an entrance ticket.

The page had been so popular it had almost 4,000 likes.

As well as days out the page has also advertised £5 cinema tickets and family railcards.

Mr John Oates, prosecuting, said that for her part in the fraud, Ngyuen was responsible for a loss to Tesco of around £35,000.

He said that Ngyuen had not been co-operating with authorities in the investigation of her finances and had provided a few scraps of paper saying that she owed money to people.

“It seems that she receives loans from people and gives loans to people,” he said.

However he said it was discovered that the defendant did have a had a share in a business that was worth about £60,000.

Giving evidence in court Ngyuen agreed to sell her share in the business and pay the money.

At an earlier hearing her sister, Kim Walton, was told she must pay just £10.

Mr Oates, for the crown, said that a proceeds of crime investigation had been difficult as it involved a business receiving loans and giving loans