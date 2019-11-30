London Bridge attack: Stafford flat searched in probe into killer Usman Khan

It came after it emerged the attacker Usman Khan had been part of a Staffordshire-based terrorist cell.

Khan was one of three Staffordshire men jailed seven years ago for their parts in plotting to bomb the London Stock Exchange.

He was released on licence in December 2018 halfway through a 16-year prison sentence.

Usman Khan

The 28-year-old, from Stoke, was attending a conference on prisoner rehabilitation organised by University of Cambridge-associated Learning Together at Fishmongers' Hall on Friday and "threatened to blow up" the building just before 2pm.

Armed with two knives and wearing a fake suicide vest, Khan, killed a man and woman and injured three other people before he was tackled by members of the public.

He was shot dead by police on London Bridge.

Police officers at a three-storey block of flats in Wolverhampton Road. Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said he had been living in the Staffordshire area and that police were "not actively seeking anyone else" over the attack.

Uniformed officers were standing guard outside a three-storey block of flats in Wolverhampton Road, in Stafford, where a property was being searched on Saturday morning.

A police photographer and search teams entered one of two doors at the front entrance to the block, reports suggest, while two uniformed officers were present at a cordon outside the building.

Police officers going into a three-storey block of flats in Woverhampton Road, Stafford. Credit: Matt Cooper/PA Wire

There is a police cordon around the entire building - with officers spotted going in and out this morning. It’s based right next to the Star & Garter pub, close to Stafford town centre. pic.twitter.com/HPl59PFtpN — Megan Archer (@MeganA_Star) November 30, 2019

Staffordshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Nick Baker did not address directly the investigation in Stafford today, saying counter terror investigators would lead on the probe.

He said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those caught up in the dreadful incident at London Bridge.

"It is an absolute tragedy for everyone affected and on behalf of Staffordshire Police I want to extend my deepest sympathies.

Staffordshire Police officers carrying out patrols nearby

"While our colleagues in Counter Terrorism Policing investigate the circumstances, this has been a reminder to us all that attacks can take place at any time and without warning.

"Therefore it is vitally important everyone remains alert but not alarmed."

Elaine Bramley, aged 53, who lives close to the flat in Wolverhampton Road, said she was “shocked and speechless” to hear about the attack, and Khan’s possible link to Stafford.

“I absolutely love this area, it’s so friendly. But unfortunately there’s always that percentage," she said.

Police remain vigilant with patrols

Reassurance patrols were being carried out across the West Midlands in the wake of the terror attack in the capital.

Police riot vans and officers were spotted in Birmingham's New Street Station last night and visible patrols were set to continue today.

Extra police and riot vans outside Birmingham's New Street Staton last night

West Midlands Police was expecting a busy weekend and said public safety would remain a priority.

More patrols had been planned with many thousands of shoppers expected in towns and cities such as Birmingham and during the Frankfurt Christmas market.

And West Midlands Police also said it was concerned by a planned YouTube organised 'hide and seek' event run by Romell Henry and Jay Swingler giving away a £10k prize.

Two years ago a similar event saw scores of people running around Birmingham city centre and brought major disruption.

A similar event two years ago caused disruption, sparked a number of calls from concerned members of the public, tied up police resources for some time & resulted in the organisers being detained for their own protection. — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) November 29, 2019

The city centre will be incredibly busy this weekend and rail transport will continue to be disrupted due to industrial action. Our priority as always is to ensure the safety of the public. — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) November 29, 2019

The force tweeted: "The city centre will be incredibly busy this weekend and rail transport will continue to be disrupted due to industrial action. Our priority as always is to ensure the safety of the public."

Why was Usman Khan released on licence?

In February 2012, Usman Khan, who had been based in Stoke-on-Trent, was handed an indeterminate sentence for public protection over his part in an al Qaida-inspired terror group that plotted to bomb the London Stock Exchange and build a terrorist training camp on land in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir owned by his family.

A list of other potential targets included the names and addresses of the Dean of St Paul's Cathedral in London, then London mayor Boris Johnson, two rabbis, and the American Embassy in London.

But the sentence for Khan, along with two co-conspirators, was quashed at the Court of Appeal in April 2013 and he was given a determinate 16-year jail term.

The area around London Bridge in central London cordoned off this morning

Prisoners are usually released half-way through a determinate sentence but Khan had served less than seven years when he was freed on licence in December last year.

His time spent in custody before he was sentenced may have been taken into account.

The Parole Board said it had no involvement in his release and that Khan "appears to have been released automatically on licence (as required by law), without ever being referred to the board".

Speaking before chairing a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra on Friday night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had "long argued" that it is a "mistake to allow serious and violent criminals to come out of prison early and it is very important that we get out of that habit and that we enforce the appropriate sentences for dangerous criminals, especially for terrorists, that I think the public will want to see".

Bystanders and police surrounding Usman Khan on London Bridge. Credit: @HLOBlog/Twitter/PA Wire

Members of the public who intervened to stop the attacker have been widely praised, with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan hailing their "breathtaking heroism" and Mr Johnson their "extraordinary bravery".

Video footage posted online shows Khan being taken to the ground as one man sprays him with a fire extinguisher and another lunges towards him with a narwhal tusk, believed to have been taken from the wall inside Fishmongers' Hall.

The attack came weeks after the UK's terrorism threat level was downgraded to "substantial" from "severe", meaning attacks were thought to be "likely" rather than "highly likely".

Home Secretary Priti Patel made the announcement on November 4 - days after Parliament voted to hold an early election.

London Bridge was the scene of a terror attack in 2017 - also during a general election campaign - when eight victims were killed along with the three terrorists, who were also wearing fake suicide vests and armed with knives.