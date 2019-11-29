European warrant for man accused of growing cannabis in Telford

Valentin Toader, 31, denied producing a class B drug in 2015 and was due to appear in court later that year but has not attended since.

Now prosecutors say they have successfully applied to UK authorities for a European Arrest Warrant so that he can be detained overseas and brought back to Shrewsbury Crown Court for his trial.

Toader’s trial was scheduled to begin on Wednesday morning and a jury was prepared.

When it became apparent Toader was not present, there was a possibility it could have proceeded with jurors hearing evidence in his absence, until the lawyers involved explained to Judge Anthony Lowe that a European Arrest Warrant for his arrest is now active.

Kevin Jones, for Toader, said the warrant had recently been authorised but not yet “actioned or executed”.

Prosecutor Richard Oates agreed with Mr Jones and told the judge: “The interests of justice would be better served if it was adjourned until we know the fate of the warrant.”

He said that there was “always a certain distaste” for trying defendants without them being present.

He also said that there had been two earlier attempts to file for a European Arrest Warrant for Toader, but that those applications had been rejected for “technical reasons”.

After hearing from both lawyers the judge acquiesced and said he would adjourn the matter for three months. It will be listed on January 27 for the judge to hear any updates.

Toader, whose last UK address was given as Longford Drive in Ilford, east London, was referred to as Romanian in official documents from Telford Magistrates Court.