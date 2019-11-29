Arrest warrant for man who drove dangerously near RAF Cosford

James Hughes, 36, was due at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday to receive a sentence for driving dangerously on roads including the M54 near RAF Cosford.

The offence happened on August 23 and Hughes attended court for a subsequent hearing, but he has not been in contact with his legal representatives since October and did not attend Wednesday’s hearing.

His representative Kim Roberts could offer no explanation for his absence.

Judge Anthony Lowe issued a bench warrant not backed for bail, meaning Hughes, of Fancourt Avenue in Wolverhampton, will be taken into custody if found.