Arsonists set car ablaze in Shrewsbury street

One fire engine from Shrewsbury as well as officers from West Mercia Police attended the car fire at New Park Road in Castlefields at 2.54am this morning.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue tweeted: "At 02.54hrs 28.11.19 Shrewsbury crews were called to a car fire in a car park at New Park Rd. Fire confirmed as deliberate. If you have any information call @ShrewsburyCops on 101 ( Ref No 39-s-281119) or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800555111."

A spokeswoman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Police and fire were in attendance as well as a fire investigation officers.

"Police are carrying out further investigations in to the cause of the fire."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 39-s-281119.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org