Burglars steal laptop, car keys and damage shed during Much Wenlock break-ins

The kitchen window to a property in King Street was forced open some time between 2.30pm and 8.10pm on Monday.

A laptop and two sets of car keys were stolen by the burglars, A police scenes of crime officer and patrol officer have since attended the address.

Police said investigations are ongoing and the burglary is likely to be linked to another incident the same night.

Trespassers damaged a shed door and its frame while breaking into it on Kingswood Close some time on Monday night.

The victim has checked the contents of the shed and does not believe anything has been stolen, but a more thorough check is yet to take place.

Police are appealing for information and anyone with any information should contact them on 101, quoting incident reference number 0698S251119 for the home burglary or 0311S261119 for the shed break in.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org