Pensioner admits to arson attack at Telford sheltered housing complex

Emergency services were called to Rose Manor, in Ketley, operated by Sanctuary Retirement Living, after reports of a kitchen fire at the premises.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court, Linda Lowe, aged 66, pleaded guilty to an offence of arson reckless as to whether property would be damaged.

The incident happened at the accommodation where she lived at about 6.45pm on June 8 last year.

Rose Manor. Photo: Google StreetView.

Lowe, of Ketley Park Road, originally faced an offence of arson being reckless as to whether human life was endangered and was due to stand trial yesterday after previously denying that she was to blame for the fire.

However, she pleaded guilty to the alternate offence ahead of the start of the trial.

Smoke

Following reports of a fire, three fire crews from Telford Central and Wellington were despatched to the scene.

They used a hose and breathing gear to tackle the incident, while a specialist extractor fan was used to clear the smoke logging at the property. Crews left the site at 9.25pm.

The case was adjourned for reports until January 13 when Lowe is due to be sentenced.

Judge Anthony Lowe told her: “I know things are difficult for you. I know that you have family and friends here with you today.

“It’s important that you keep in touch with your solicitor.”

Lowe was granted bail.

Rose Manor is a purpose-built development, offering apartments for over 55-year-olds. It is situated on the newly-built Ketley Millennium Village off the B5061 Station Road.