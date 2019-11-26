Menu

Police find BT van same day it was stolen in Bridgnorth

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | Crime | Published:

Police have recovered a British Telecom van the same day it was stolen from Bridgnorth.

Photo: @OPUShropshire

The van was taken sometime before 12.45pm today.

West Mercia Police officers were joined by Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Police in the search for the vehicle, which was recovered a short time later.

The Openreach van has been seized by police for forensic teams to conduct tests.

Operational Patrol Unit Shropshire posted on Twitter: "BT van stolen in Bridgnorth earlier.

"Vehicle located a short time later and seized for a full #fsi sweep.

"Shout out to #staffspolice and #westmidspolice for joining us in the hunt!"

