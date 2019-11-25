Weapons thrown ‘like spears’ at Telford family home with two-year-old inside

Dean McDonald was in a group that threw weapons towards the Hadley house of a family involved in a feud, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

The 18-year-old, recently married and expecting a child next year, was involved in the incident on April 3 this year which began after a fight with the homeowner’s son.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Dean Easthope said: “At about 7.20pm on April 3 the homeowner heard tyres screech outside.”

The court heard a van and car pulled up at the address before a group armed with a knuckle duster, spanner, baseball bats, kitchen knife, spade and a pitch fork got out and were shouting for the residents to come outside and fight.

The group began to throw the weapons like “missiles” towards the house.

Mr Easthope added: “One of the group got into the car and drove it into the front gate. At this point they drove off."

The court heard McDonald, of Websters Lane, Market Drayton, has one previous conviction of shoplifting in 2018 and breached a conditional discharge given to him for that offence.

Defence barrister Mr Kevin Jones said: “The weapons were used as spears rather than in the hand.”

McDonald pleaded guilty to affray on October 21. He was sentenced to an 18-month community order, 25-day rehabilitation requirement and 220 hours of unpaid work. He was fined £150 for breaching his discharge and must pay court costs of £535.