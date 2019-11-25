Shrewsbury parents can learn about exploitation at sessions

Earlier this year, West Mercia Police introduced two dedicated exploitation and vulnerability trainers who deliver bespoke training to organisations throughout Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire.

The sessions cover a host of areas aimed at raising awareness of criminal exploitation, the signs to look out for and what to do if someone suspects someone is being criminally exploited.

Often part of wider serious and organised crime networks, children, young people and vulnerable adults can be criminally exploited in various ways through modern slavery, child sexual exploitation, county lines or other forms of criminal exploitation and even being forced to commit crimes.

Next week three sessions will be held for parents and carers in Shrewsbury.

Trainers Vicki Ridgewell and Karen Perry will talk to parents and carers about adverse childhood experiences, sometimes known as ACE’s, and other triggers that could mean a child is more vulnerable to being exploited.

Young Addaction will also talk about the work the charity does to support those involved in substance misuse.

Superintendent Mo Lansdale is the local policing commander for Shropshire and has welcome the support from schools in Shrewsbury to help raise awareness of criminal exploitation.

She said: “Right across the country we know children are being criminally exploited, whether that be through county lines or child sexual exploitation or other forms, and it is important the public are aware that is happening, and what they should look out for and do if they suspect someone they know is being exploited.

“It’s great that our local schools are working together to help us deliver these sessions to as many people as possible, our overall aim is to protect the most vulnerable people in our communities from harm and it is important we work in partnership with the local authority, local schools and a range of other agencies to do this. I would encourage parents to come along to one of the sessions which I know they will find both interesting and insightful.”

The sessions are being held today from 7pm-8.30pm at Meole Brace School; tomorrow from 7pm-8.30pm at The Priory School and on Wednesday at Belvidere School.

To book a place go to priory.tpstrust.co.uk/news/child-exploitation-time-to-listen/2240