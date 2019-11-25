New Deputy Chief Constable for West Mercia Police

Julian Moss who is currently Assistant Chief Constable at Gloucestershire Constabulary, was successful in the appointment following an interview process on November 18.

Chief Constable Anthony Bangham said: “I am delighted to welcome Julian to West Mercia Police. He has a significant background in operational and neighbourhood policing and he will be a real asset to our force and to the communities that we serve.”

He will be joining Chief Constable Anthony Bangham and his executive team on January 6.

Police said he brings with him vast experience from a number of roles in forces in the South West of the country.

Julian joined the police service with Avon and Somerset Constabulary in 1992 after graduating from Bristol University having studied Physics.

His policing background includes neighbourhood policing where he has been a beat manager as a constable, neighbourhood inspector in Bath, superintendent with responsibility for neighbourhood policing and partnerships in Bristol before being promoted to local policing commander for North Somerset. He also acted as temporary Assistant Chief Constable for Avon and Somerset Police.

Most recently he joined Gloucestershire Constabulary as Assistant Chief Constable for Operations in May 2017. He has worked as the ACC responsible for Planning, Transformation and Innovation. Julian has a national role in promoting Public Health approaches in policing and is passionate about taking action on adverse childhood experience.

He has lived in Gloucestershire for 16 years and is married with three children. He enjoys being out-run by his two cocker spaniels in the Cotswold countryside.