Drink-driver reached speeds of 105mph in Ludlow police chase

Glen Whittaker, 26, of Baker Close, Ludlow, appeared in Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday to be sentenced for a range of driving offences.

On June 29 at Telford Magistrates Court, he pleaded guilty to drink driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Mr Geoffrey Dann, prosecuting, said the incident which took place on June 5, saw Whittaker reach speeds of 105mph, veer on the wrong side of the road and ignore a red light.

“Eventually he turned into a field entrance and ran off towards woodland down a farm track,” he said.

“The defendant was struggling with police officers trying to get away and had to be restrained.

“He was arrested and taken to the police station where he provided a positive sample of breath. He was interviewed and the explanation he gave was that he had been to the pub with a friend and was travelling down to Ludlow. At some point they swapped over because there was concern about the friend being over the limit.

“He panicked when seeing the police and feared he was over the limit and was not insured on the car.”

Whittaker, who defended himself, apologised for his actions and told the court that it was a “foolish mistake”.

He added: “I can’t apologise enough for what I have done. I accept everything that’s coming my way. There is no excuse for my actions. It could have proved tragic for others.”

Whittaker was sentenced to 12 months suspended for 18 months, disqualified from driving for two years, handed a 12 month community order and must adhere to a 10 week curfew from 7pm to 6am.

Recorder Mr Benjamin Nicholls said: “This was quite an appalling episode of dangerous driving.”