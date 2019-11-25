Burglars steal more than £10,000 worth of goods from farm near Bridgnorth

A pressure washer, two quad bikes, a carbon fibre bicycle and an Ifor Williams trailer was stolen by burglars sometime overnight between Sunday, November 17 and the following morning from a farm in the Claverley area.

West Mercia Police said a number of offenders broke into a secure outbuilding and used at least one vehicle to take the items.

Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team and the West Mercia Rural Crime Officer have visited the victim to pass on practical security advice.

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 0177S 181119.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on crimestoppers-uk.org.