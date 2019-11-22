Counterfeit £50 notes used in Shrewsbury

Staff at a supermarket in the town identified the counterfeit notes and contacted West Mercia Police.

Officers are now working to identify the source of the fake money, but are urging traders and shoppers to be vigilant.

People are asked to check notes before they accept them and if they believe they have been passed a fake note, keep hold of it and contact the police.

Bank of England notes include the watermark, metallic thread, raising printing and a holographic foil image.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org