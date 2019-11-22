Appeal for witnesses after woman grabbed by man in Telford

The woman, in her 30s, managed to escape after the incident which happened between 8pm and 9pm on November 18 in Wildwood, Woodside.

The man is described as black and taller than 5ft 2 ins.

He was wearing a light grey hoody with the hood up, a black scarf or snood and dark coloured denim jeans.

Since the incident police have identified a number of people on CCTV who were in the area at the time and could be key witnesses. Detectives are keen for those people to get in contact.

In addition a number of cars have been identified driving in the area and officers have asked for anyone who was in the area with dash cam footage to get in contact.

Detective Sergeant Adrian Jones said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries and believe we have identified a number of people on CCTV who could be key witnesses and would urge those people to get in contact with us as they may have important information that can help with our investigation.”

Any witnesses are asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 669s 181119.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org