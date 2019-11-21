Advertising
Suspected drug dealers arrested over 'special cakes' and cannabis found at Shrewsbury home
Three suspected drug dealers were arrested after police searched a home in Shrewsbury last night.
While searching for a missing person in the Harlescott area, police spotted two suspected dealers.
They searched a house connected with the suspects and found cannabis plants growing along with other drug-dealing paraphernalia.
A third person was arrested after they arrived at the house with what police described as "special cakes".
All three suspects were taken to be questioned on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and cultivation of a class B drug.
