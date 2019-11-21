Suspected drug dealers arrested over 'special cakes' and cannabis found at Shrewsbury home

While searching for a missing person in the Harlescott area, police spotted two suspected dealers.

1/3 Just one of those days today!!! Whilst searching for a high risk missing person with @ShrewsburyCops sighted two people believed involved in drug dealing in Harlescott Shrewsbury. #cannabis #police pic.twitter.com/UIXfYZzRmF — LPPT North - West Mercia Police (@LpptNWestMercia) November 20, 2019

They searched a house connected with the suspects and found cannabis plants growing along with other drug-dealing paraphernalia.

2/3 Whilst completing search re alleged dealers located a cannabis grow in the property containing several plants and associated paraphernalia #cannabis #police pic.twitter.com/GngDHZ2O2N — LPPT North - West Mercia Police (@LpptNWestMercia) November 20, 2019

A third person was arrested after they arrived at the house with what police described as "special cakes".

3/3 During the search a visitor attended the address with some special cakes. That was 3 in custody all together sus PWITS and cultivation Class B @InspShrewsbury @SuptMoLansdale #police #Protect pic.twitter.com/QyWDUI3JAn — LPPT North - West Mercia Police (@LpptNWestMercia) November 20, 2019

All three suspects were taken to be questioned on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and cultivation of a class B drug.