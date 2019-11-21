Police welcome jail sentences for trio who attacked Market Drayton man in his flat

Andrew Llewellyn, 49, of High Street, Wem, and Marcus Supersad, 26, of Riverside Drive, Tern Hill, received a six-and-a-half year prison sentence last week for attacking Jamie Jackson.

William Bratton 27, of Dalelands Estate, Market Drayton, who drove the others to the flat to carry out the attack, was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Llewellyn, Supersad and Bratton went to Jamie Jackson's home on April 7 2018 and attacked him with a rock, knocking him unconscious and breaking his jaw.

The three denied grievous bodily harm with intent but were found guilty by a jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court earlier this month.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Darren Holmes of Shrewsbury CID said: "We welcome the result and sentencing which reflects the viciousness of the attack on the victim and I hope that it brings some sense of justice to him."

All three men were also ordered not to contact Jamie Jackson for the next ten years.