Good Samaritans, officers and more honoured during police ceremony in Shrewsbury

They were among those awarded at a police ceremony last night, as well as West Mercia officers and staff.

Opening the ceremony at Shrewsbury's Shirehall was Local Policing Chief Superintendent Tom Harding, who said it was 'an honour to be able to present awards to not only our officers and staff who have gone above and beyond their duty, but also members of the public who have put other people before themselves to help protect someone from harm'.

“These awards have been given for the extraordinary efforts individuals and teams have gone in displaying bravery, commitment and dedication to protect people from harm and make our communities even safer," he said.

"They are incredibly well deserved and behalf of the Chief Constable and the whole force I would like to congratulate and thank everyone who has been presented with an award and am delighted to be able to recognise these achievements.

"The work of those who have been recognised is an example of the work officers and staff carry out 24/7 365 days a year to ensure we deliver the best possible service to our communities and protect people from harm.”

Some of the Chief Superintendent Commendations presented included:

PCSO Jacqui Baldwin commended for her quick thinking actions that led to the life of a vulnerable person being saved

Police Cadet Ryan Johnson commended for his quick thinking and selfless action in assisting a vulnerable man in distress who was intent on taking his own life

PC Cooper and Police Dog Hunter commended for their bravery in single handedly confronting and detaining a dangerous man who was brandishing a knife

Detective Sergeant Andy Dawson commended for demonstrating detective ability in relation to an investigation into a number of serious allegations relating to sexual offences, resulting in a guilty verdict and lengthy custodial sentence for the defendant

Royal Humane Society Awards were presented to:

Advertising

PC Jonathon Lightfoot, Dominic Simcoe and Leanne Simcoe and two other members of the public for their praiseworthy actions in assisting in saving the life of a young woman

PC Matthew Bewick and Sergeant Donna-Louise Hankin were awarded the Resuscitation Certificate for performing CPR on a man found unconscious

Special Sergeant Charles Pearson was awarded the Resuscitation Certificate for performing life-saving CPR on a woman

A Chief Constable's Commendation was awarded to Sergeant Katie Morgan for her professionalism resilience and outstanding levels of victim care in an investigation into serious sexual offences.

A team of volunteers who have helped transform the gardens at Shrewsbury Police Station were also recognised.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said it is important the time is taken to 'recognise and thank' the efforts of those who go above and beyond.

"The awards recognise the extraordinary work of those who go above and beyond, to help make our communities safer: the hard working, professionals within the police service who dedicate their careers to helping others, and volunteers and other members of the public who’ve acted commendably," he said.