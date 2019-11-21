Advertising
Coroner: Archie Spriggs' murder by his mother could not have been prevented
The death of Shropshire youngster Archie Spriggs at the hands of his mother could not have been prevented by any of the authorities involved in his wellbeing, a coroner ruled today.
Archie was murdered by Lesley Speed at their home in Wall under Heywood, near Rushbury, Church Stretton, on September 21, 2017, the day she had been due to attend a custody hearing.
Senior Coroner John Ellery said: Having considered all the evidence and recognising the admitted system failings, I don’t believe on the balance of probabilities that they caused or contributed to Archie’s death or that it could have been prevented.
"The harsh truth is that Archie’s death was due to the actions of Lesley Speed and no state agency could have reasonably foreseen or predicted the outcome."
Coverage of the inquest:
- Police called three times over Archie Spriggs, inquest told
- Teachers had no concerns about tragic youngster
- Murderer claimed her seven-year-old son Archie Spriggs was suicidal
- Abuse fears raised by dad of murdered Archie Spriggs dismissed as 'malicious' by police, inquest hears
- Archie Spriggs murder: Dad 'asked social workers if it would take son being killed before they would act'
- 'I never knew what love meant until Archie was born'
Police were called when Speed’s partner returned home on the evening of the murder and found Archie dead in his bed.
Speed was found guilty of murder and jailed for life in March 2018.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.