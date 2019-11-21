Menu

Coroner: Archie Spriggs' murder by his mother could not have been prevented

The death of Shropshire youngster Archie Spriggs at the hands of his mother could not have been prevented by any of the authorities involved in his wellbeing, a coroner ruled today.

Archie was murdered by Lesley Speed at their home in Wall under Heywood, near Rushbury, Church Stretton, on September 21, 2017, the day she had been due to attend a custody hearing.

Senior Coroner John Ellery said: Having considered all the evidence and recognising the admitted system failings, I don’t believe on the balance of probabilities that they caused or contributed to Archie’s death or that it could have been prevented.

"The harsh truth is that Archie’s death was due to the actions of Lesley Speed and no state agency could have reasonably foreseen or predicted the outcome."

Police were called when Speed’s partner returned home on the evening of the murder and found Archie dead in his bed.

Speed was found guilty of murder and jailed for life in March 2018.

