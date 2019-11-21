CCTV on the cards after Market Drayton community centre hit by vandals

The Zone, on Linden Way in Market Drayton, has been targeted twice in little more than a week, with vandals putting glue into the building's locks.

The vandalism meant sessions which take place at the centre were cancelled, and have resulted in extra expense for Market Drayton Town Council, falling on the public purse.

Now town councillor Roy Aldcroft, has said the council is considering a number of measures to prevent a repeat occurrence.

He said they could install CCTV, and would even consider a private prosecution to recover the costs of the damage if they can find out who is responsible.

The centre hosts a number of session for groups of all ages, and is used by around 70 people every week.

It has three rooms, a kitchen/cafe and two disabled toilets.

Councillor Aldcroft said: "It really does disrupt the work that goes on there.

"It is there for the community, after all it is a community asset, but it would appear that a very small part of the community is determined to interrupt the activities that go on there for people of all ages.

"We are in the process of putting CCTV in so we can see who is doing it."

The centre opened last year after after five years of planning and was made possible with a grant of £350,000 from the National Lottery.

Mr Aldcroft said he could not understand the mindset of people who would want to disrupt community activities.

"At the moment, with Christmas approaching, there are all sorts of activities going on," he added.

"People are looking forward to them, particularly the elderly and the children, and they are being denied access by the people who think it it is fun to do things like this.

"The town council is currently looking as the possibility of a private prosecution in terms of damage like this because it costs the town council and the community again to fix these things, so we may be taking people to court."