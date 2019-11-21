Armed police attend 'domestic incident' in Shrewsbury

Traffic was diverted from Ellesmere Road at its junction with Coton Hill after a 999 call was made at around 2.20pm.

Eye witnesses described seeing around six marked police cars descending on the area, with a number of officers seen with guns.

A police car closes the road

The road closure reportedly caused chaos for drivers in the area.

Ellesmere Road #Shrewsbuty closed by police from Castle Foregate . Traffic chaos avoid the area. @ShropshireStar pic.twitter.com/J4ccmYXvlB — SueAustin_Star (@SueAustin_Star) November 21, 2019

Ellesmere Road our of #Shrewsbury deserted amid suspected #firearms incident in Coton Hill area. pic.twitter.com/wZPD2SbFrh — SueAustin_Star (@SueAustin_Star) November 21, 2019

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "At around 2.20pm we were called to reports of a domestic incident in Coton Hill in Shrewsbury."

The road closure meant that traffic in the Castle Foregate/Smithfield Road and Coton Hill/Berwick Road area was disrupted and parents were concerned they would not make pick-up time for their children at Greenfields School.

Police said the operation was concluded by around 4.30pm, and confirmed a 23-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

They confirmed no one had been injured in the incident.