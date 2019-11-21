Advertising
Armed police attend 'domestic incident' in Shrewsbury
Armed police were called to a property in Shrewsbury this afternoon to reports of a domestic incident.
Traffic was diverted from Ellesmere Road at its junction with Coton Hill after a 999 call was made at around 2.20pm.
Eye witnesses described seeing around six marked police cars descending on the area, with a number of officers seen with guns.
The road closure reportedly caused chaos for drivers in the area.
A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "At around 2.20pm we were called to reports of a domestic incident in Coton Hill in Shrewsbury."
The road closure meant that traffic in the Castle Foregate/Smithfield Road and Coton Hill/Berwick Road area was disrupted and parents were concerned they would not make pick-up time for their children at Greenfields School.
Police said the operation was concluded by around 4.30pm, and confirmed a 23-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.
They confirmed no one had been injured in the incident.
