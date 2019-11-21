'Aggressive' man in dirty protest after arrest for criminal damage in Telford

Telford police said they had arrested the 'aggressive' man for harassment and causing criminal damage to his ex-partner's property.

But after being taken to the cells by officers, he decided to take it one step further, say officers.

Aggressive male #Arrested for sus harassment & causing criminal damage to ex-partners house & car



When in custody he threatened to 💩 in the cell & smear it on the walls... #Disgusting



As a man of his word, he was then further arrested for criminal damage to the cell 🤮



20450 pic.twitter.com/2od2nnjkGb — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) November 21, 2019

Telford Cops tweeted: "When in custody he threatened to defecate in the cell and smear it on the walls.

"As a man of his word, he was then further arrested for criminal damage to the cell."

Police tweeted about the incident at about 9am this morning.