'Aggressive' man in dirty protest after arrest for criminal damage in Telford

By Mat Growcott | Telford | Crime | Published:

A man arrested for causing damage to his ex-partner's house and car defecated in his cell – and was arrested again for criminal damage.

Telford police said they had arrested the 'aggressive' man for harassment and causing criminal damage to his ex-partner's property.

But after being taken to the cells by officers, he decided to take it one step further, say officers.

Telford Cops tweeted: "When in custody he threatened to defecate in the cell and smear it on the walls.

"As a man of his word, he was then further arrested for criminal damage to the cell."

Police tweeted about the incident at about 9am this morning.

