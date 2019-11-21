Advertising
'Aggressive' man in dirty protest after arrest for criminal damage in Telford
A man arrested for causing damage to his ex-partner's house and car defecated in his cell – and was arrested again for criminal damage.
Telford police said they had arrested the 'aggressive' man for harassment and causing criminal damage to his ex-partner's property.
But after being taken to the cells by officers, he decided to take it one step further, say officers.
Telford Cops tweeted: "When in custody he threatened to defecate in the cell and smear it on the walls.
"As a man of his word, he was then further arrested for criminal damage to the cell."
Police tweeted about the incident at about 9am this morning.
