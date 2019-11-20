Man caught with cannabis at Shrewsbury property given community order

Nathan O’Brien, 25, arrived at the flat, in Aston Butts, Monkmoor, to find police outside at about 7.30pm on November 3 last year.

He admitted an offence of possession of cannabis with intent to supply and an offence of possessing criminal property valuing £1,229.50 in cash at a previous hearing.

Mr Harinderpal Dhami, prosecuting, told Shrewsbury Crown Court said: “The officers heard the sound of a bike coming down the road at speed.

“They saw this defendant. The lights were off and he had no helmet. He was riding it erratically.”

He said despite being asked to stop the defendant failed to pull over. He mounted the pavement, but the officer was able to unbalance him and he fell off. Mr Dhami said O’Brien, now of Field Close, Sundorne, smelt of alcohol and cannabis when he was stopped.

“As a result he was breathalysed and searched and a quantity of cash was found. He was put in custody and the property searched.

“Three mobile phones and a tablet were seized.”

He claimed the drugs worth an estimated £120 was for personal use. The court heard that following the incident he was given a road ban at Telford Magistrates Court on November 20, 2018 for motoring offences including failing to stop.

Miss Debra White, mitigating, said: “He appreciates he has brought shame on his family. He says he was glad he was caught. He had been foolish.”

In addition to the 12-month community order O’Brien must attend a drug activity programme for six months and pay the victims’ surcharge.

A proceeds of crime hearing relating to the cash will follow at a date to be fixed.