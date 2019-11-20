Jailed: Danger driver with machete led police on chase through Shrewsbury streets

Officers had been called to the home of Daniel Bourne's girlfriend in Sundorne on October 13 this year due to a domestic incident.

Bourne left the property but panicked when he saw police cars and, when he remember he had the machete, decided to speed away from them.

Dashcam footage from a police vehicle giving chase showed Bourne's car accelerating along Sundorne Road, taking corners quickly and going fast along Albert Road, Moston Road and throughout Sundorne estate - an area which has a lot of parked cars and in many parts only has room for one lane of traffic.

Bourne whizzed past pedestrians and at one point was inches away from a cyclist.

At another stage the footage shows Bourne's car on the grass with a big dent in the driver's door, where a police car attempted a controlled stop, before Bourne speeds off down the road again.

He eventually made off down Whitchurch Road.

Previous

Prosecutor Wendy Miller told Shrewsbury Crown Court: "The footage shows him moving off at excessive speed and making numerous dangerous manoeuvres."

Advertising

Bourne, of Hawksley, Shrewsbury, handed himself in at a police station a few days later.

In court he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possession of a bladed article. He already had a previous conviction for possession of a knuckleduster in 2016.

Stephen Scully, defending Bourne, said: "It was in a built up area. It is not clear what speed he was going at but he accepts his driving was dangerous. He is somebody who has had difficulties in his upbringing."

Judge Peter Barrie told Bourne: "There is no good reason for having an item like a machete in your car, There was no good reason for having a knuckleduster in 2016.

"Your driving was clearly dangerous and an attempt to escape from the police which put the public in danger."

He jailed Bourne for 30 weeks and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.