90mph motorist charged with drink driving on M54

Officers said the driver sped past a marked police car at Junction 5 near Telford Town Centre just before midnight on Tuesday.

He was stopped at Junction 7 and officers smelled alcohol, before carrying out a breath test.

The driver was found to be over the limit, and was taken into custody to be charged with a drink driving offence in the early hours of this morning.

Officers said he will appear in court to face the charge.

Car shoots past our marked police car on the #M54 in excess of the speed limit



If that wasn’t stupid enough, when I stop the male he stinks of alcohol & fails the breath test#arrested & locked in a cell, he’s now been #Charged & off to court to lose his licence!



20450#Fatal4 pic.twitter.com/B37I9DLYpp — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) November 20, 2019