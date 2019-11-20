Menu

90mph motorist charged with drink driving on M54

By Rob Smith | Telford | Crime | Published:

A motorist has been charged with drink driving after his car sped past police at more than 90mph on the M54.

Officers said the driver sped past a marked police car at Junction 5 near Telford Town Centre just before midnight on Tuesday.

He was stopped at Junction 7 and officers smelled alcohol, before carrying out a breath test.

The driver was found to be over the limit, and was taken into custody to be charged with a drink driving offence in the early hours of this morning.

Officers said he will appear in court to face the charge.

